Vaping Brand Juul Labs Pulling $100M In Advertising From Broadcast, Digital, Print

Juul Labs, one of the leading vape brands, has suspended its broadcast, digital and print advertising in the US as a new CEO takes over. The firm spent $104 million in the first half of 2019, according to Kantar Media, up enormously from 2018.

Last week, CBS, WarnerMedia and Viacom dropped e-cigarette advertising, citing rising health concerns and the growing number of teenage vapers. Cigarette ads are illegal on TV, but vaping ads were permitted.

Coinciding with the advertising decision was news that K.C. Crosthwaite will take over as CEO, replacing Kevin Burns. Crosthwaite is a former chief growth officer for Altria (formerly Philip Morris), which owns a minority stake in Juul.

Juul has not said whether the advertising halt is temporary, or whether it will turn its efforts toward other forms of advertising and marketing, or continue to do so in other markets. It also said it would not lobby against legislation designed to restrict advertising targeted to minors.