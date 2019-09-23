UTA Signs Musician and Actor Chance The Rapper

UTA has signed Chance the Rapper in all areas and for worldwide bookings outside the US and Canada. The agency will work with the Grammy-winning hip hop artist with his business, focusing on global touring, brand partnerships, acting, producing, licensing and synchronization, speaking engagements, books, charity work and more.

Chance recently released his first studio album The Big Day earlier this summer and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, marking his highest-charting album to date. He won three Grammys in 2017 for his third mixtape Coloring Book. He has collaborated with Childish Gambino, Nicki Minaj, Erykah Badu, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Action Bronson, Madonna and Shawn Mendes and others.

He became the first unsigned artist to ever host and perform on Saturday Night Live. He also lent his voice to Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe: The Movie, which he also executive produced. He lent his voice to John Favreau’s live-action reboot of The Lion King and appeared in the horror-comedy Slice opposite Zazie Beetz. He also served as an executive producer on the basketball documentary Shot in the Dark alongside NBA superstar Dwayne Wade. He is slated to serve as a judge and executive producer on the unscripted Netflix series Rhythm + Flow alongside Cardi B and T.I.

Chance also founded SocialWorks, a charity that creates programs to empower and educate youth, focusing on education, mental health, homelessness, and performing and literary arts.