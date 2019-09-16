UTA Adds Dimension With Company Logo Rebrand

UTA on Monday took the wraps off a new logo, the agency’s first brand revamp since 2011, with the abstract, three-dimensional shape meant to emphasize the agency’s “continued and evolving commitment to uniting ideas, opportunities and talent,” it said.

The logo is already on the agency’s website, and building signage will go up next month at the company’s Los Angeles headquarters on Civic Center Drive in Beverly Hills.

“Our new identity captures the multiple facets and intersections of our business today,” UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said in a release today unveiling the logo (see it above). “We have evolved with the specific focus to create opportunities for our clients across every part of our business and hope to continue to serve as hub for creative collaboration.”

The agency has more than tripled in size since 2011 and now has more than 1,000 employees globally. Its recent expansion has included establishing a digital division, a speakers business, a news and broadcast group, and a music practice. In the past year it launched a studio, Civic Center Media, with MRC; invested in Klutch Sports Group to expand its clout in sports representation; and secured investments from a pair of private equity groups, PSP Investments and Investcorp.

UTA was founded as a literary agency in 1991 by Zimmer, chairman Jim Berkus and board member Peter Benedek. It is now led day to day by Zimmer and co-presidents David Kramer and Jay Sures and reps talent across film, TV, theater, fine art, literature, video games and podcasts, along with departments focused on film finance and packaging, branding, licensing and endorsements.