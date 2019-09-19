Haley Lu Richardson & Barbie Ferreira To Star In HBO Max Film ‘UNpregnant’

Click to Skip Ad
Haley Lu Richardson Barbie Ferreira
Dani Brubaker/Matt Sayles

Deadline first told you about Warner Bros’ streaming service plans to produce an adaptation of Jenni Hendriks’ novel UNPregnant back in June. On Thursday, HBO Max made it official, saying the film from Erik Feig’s Picturestart and Greg Berlanti Productions will star Five Feet Apart‘s Haley Lu Richardson and Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira. Rachel Lee Goldenberg remains set to direct.

UNpregnant tells the story of 17-year-old Veronica (Richardson), who never thought she’d want to fail a test—that is, until she finds herself staring at a piece of plastic with two solid pink lines. With a promising college-bound future now disappearing before her eyes, Veronica considers a decision she never imagined she’d have to make. This tough and never-taken-lightly decision leads her on a 900+ mile road trip to New Mexico over three days with her ex-best friend Bailey (Ferreira), where they discover that one of the most important factors in your life is who your friends are.

