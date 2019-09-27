Universal Buys Romantic Comedy Pitch From Hallie Meyers-Shyer; Amy Pascal To Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has acquired a pitch for an untitled romantic comedy from Home Again filmmaker Hallie Meyers-Shyer, for which she’ll write and direct.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but we hear that the project will be a modern spin on the romantic comedy genre. Amy Pascal will produce through her Universal-based Pascal Pictures banner.

Meyers-Shyer made her screenwriting and directorial debut with the Reese Witherspoon 2017 comedy Home Again. She is repped by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman L.L.P.

Universal SVP of Production Sara Scott and Director of Development Lexi Barta will oversee production for the studio.

Pascal had a great day today with news breaking that Sony and Disney/Marvel hammered out a co-finance agreement for a third Spider-Man: Homecoming movie which she will produce through her Pascal Pictures with Marvel boss Kevin Feige. Together, Spider-Man: Homecoming and this past summer’s Far From Home amassed $2 billion at the global B.O with the latter sequel being Sony’s top grossing pic ever with $1.13B WW. Pascal also produced this year’s Oscar and Golden Globe winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which made over $375M WW.