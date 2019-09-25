‘United We Fall’: Guillermo Diaz Joins Cast Of ABC Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Former Scandal co-star Guillermo Diaz is returning to ABC with a series regular role opposite Christina Vidal and Will Sasso in United We Fall, the network’s new multicamera family comedy from Making History creator Julius Sharpe, Seth Gordon, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios.

United We Fall is a multicultural sitcom about two people, Bill (Sasso) and Jo (Vidal), who navigate their life together. They juggle raising two young children while dealing with Bill’s very judgmental live-in mother and Jo’s large, Latinx Catholic family. No matter the hardships they face, Bill and Jo will always have each other’s backs, united against everyone—other parents, teachers, doctors, specialists, coaches, co-workers and, especially, their kids.

Diaz will play Chuy Rodriguez, the brother and business partner of Jo (Christina Vidal) at their family’s contracting business. Jane Curtin and Ella Grace Helton also star.

Sharpe executive produces with Julia Gunn and Gordon. Sony TV co-produces with ABC Studios.

The United We Fall comedic turn is world away form Diaz’s dark and brooding rehabilitated killer for hire character Huck on all seven seasons of ABC’s Scandal, which earned him devoted fan following. His other recent TV credits include recurring/guest roles in Broad City and High Maintenance. Diaz is repped by Innovative, Door 24, Megan Schumacher Management and attorney Jamie Mandelbaum.