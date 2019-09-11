BAFTA Chair, ‘Bridget Jones’ Scribe & ‘Three Identical Strangers’ Director Among Jurors For UK Jewish Film Fest

EXCLUSIVE: The UK Jewish Film Festival (Nov 6-23) has assembled a strong jury lineup for its 23rd edition including BAFTA chairwoman Jane Lush, Bridget Jones’s Baby scribe Dan Mazer, former Storyville boss Nick Fraser and Three Identical Strangers director Tim Wardle. Scroll down for the full list of jurors.

The festival program will be revealed on September 19 and organizers tell us it will be the biggest to date. The hub of the festival will be in London but there are due to be regional screenings in more than 20 cities in the UK.

Last year the Dorfman Best Film Award went to Wardle’s acclaimed doc Three Identical Strangers. There were special screenings for movies including Foxtrot, Promise At Dawn, Working Woman and Philip Roth adaptation The Human Stain. Guests included Simon Chinn, Mélanie Thierry and David Schneider.

The festival featured 85 films from 16 countries, including 51 UK premieres, at 21 cinemas in London, Brighton, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester and Nottingham.

UK Jewish Film Festival Juries, 2019:

Dorfman Best Film Award

Jane Barclay (producer, Blinded by the Light)

Philip de Semlyen (journalist, film editor, Time Out)

Roanna Benn (producer, Doctor Foster)

Jane Lush (BAFTA chairman)

Dan Mazer (writer, Borat, Bridget Jones Baby)

James Kent (director, Testament of Youth, The Aftermath)

Best Debut Feature Award

Marc Goldberg (producer, The Hatton Garden Job)

Linda Kelsey (actress)

Tammy Einav (CEO, Adam&EveDDB)

Jason Solomons (journalist, BBC London)

Ofir Raul Graizer (director, The Cakemaker)

Satwant Gil (British Council, Film and Events manager)

Best Documentary Award

Nick Fraser, Chair

Charlie Phillips (Guardian journalist)

Ana Godas (Dogwoof CEO)

Laura Granditer (immediate Films)

Tim Wardle (Director, Three Identical Strangers)

Wendy Ide (Journalist, The Guardian)