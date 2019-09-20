UCLA Athletic Director Dan Guerrero To Retire In June

The 17-year tenure of UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero will end in June, as the UC Regents approved a six-month extension of his contract, which was set to expire in December.

Guerrero’s decision means the two major universities in Los Angeles are looking for athletic directors. Earlier this month, the University of Southern California’s Lynn Swann resigned as director of athletics. He leaves after a three-year stint marked by the admissions scandal that ensnared actress Lori Loughlin.

For UCLA, Guererro said in a statement that a recent bout with cancer and the birth of a second grandchild led to his retirement.

“For these reasons, it is time for me to step aside and for UCLA athletics to flourish under new leadership while I focus on my health and on my family,” Guerrero said in the statement. “In the remaining year ahead, we still have a great deal of work to do and championships to win, and I look forward to every minute of it.”