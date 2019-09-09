U.S. Open Men’s Final Ratings Jump 33% For Rafael Nadal’s 5-Set Win; Best Number Since 2015

Tennis fans tuned in en masse to Sunday’s U.S. Open men’s final to watch Rafael Nadal outlast Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller. Overnight ratings for the match from Flushing Meadow jumped by 33% over last year and earned the best numbers for a men’s final since 2015.

Medvedev Ella Ling/Shutterstock

Nadal-Medvedev served up a 2.0 overnight rating for the five-hour, 15-minute telecast, clobbering the 1.5 for last year’s final, when Novak Djokovic dispatched Juan Martín del Potro in straight sets. Sunday’s match drew best ratings for a U.S. Open men’s final since Djokovic beat Roger Federer in 2015. That match at Arthur Ashe Stadium drew a 2.4 overnight rating.

In winning the tournament’s first five-set men’s final since 2012, Spaniard Nadal scored his fourth U.S. Open title and the 19th Grand Slam of his career, dating the to 2005 French Open. A game Medvedev, from Russia, came back from being down two sets to win the third and fourth and force a fifth. The last time someone won the Open after being down 2-0 was Pancho Gonzales in 1949.

On the women’s side Saturday, Bianca Andreescu upset Serena Williams to win her first Grand Slam.

