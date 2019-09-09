BET Sets Tyler Perry Wednesday With ‘The Oval’ And ‘Sistas’ Premiere Dates

BET has set the premiere dates for Tyler Perry’s new original drama series The Oval and Sistas, which will premiere back to back Wednesday, October 9 at 9 PM and 10 PM, respectively.

The Oval centers on a family placed in the White House by people of power while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence. Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure and Matthew Law star.

Sistas revolves around a a group of single black females as they navigate their “complicated” love lives, careers and friendships through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world. KJ Smith, Mignon Von, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton, Brian Jordan Jr and Kevin Walton star.

Perry writes, directs and executive produces both series, with Tyler Perry Studios’ Michelle Sneed serving as executive producer on both.

The series are part of Perry’s multi-year content partnership deal with Viacom that has in the pipeline another new original drama, a dramedy and a comedy series in addition to a live holiday-themed special.