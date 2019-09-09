Click to Skip Ad
‘Two Of Us’ Acquired By Magnolia Pictures After Toronto Premiere

Two Of Us
Magnolia Pictures

Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to Two of Us, the relationship drama directed by first-time helmer Filippo Meneghetti that just had its world premiere in the Discovery section of the Toronto Film Festival. A theatrical release in early 2020 is in the works.

The pic revolves around Nina (Barbara Sukowa) and Madeleine (Martine Chevallier), who live across the hall from each other in the same apartment building but have kept their romance hidden for decades.

Meneghetti, a France-based Italian filmmaker, also wrote the script with Malysone Bovorasmy and Florence Vignon. The film is from Paprika Films, Tarantula Luxembourg and Artémis Production. Pierre-Emmanuel Fleurantin and Laurent Baujard are producers.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia’s Dori Begley and John Von Thaden with Daniela Elstner of Doc & Film International on behalf of the filmmaker and producers.

Earlier in the festival, Magnolia scooped up opening-night documentary Once Were Brothers about Robbie Robertson and The Band.

