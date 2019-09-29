Two Men Shot In Hollywood Early Sunday After Nightclubs Close

Two men were the victims of gunshots along the Hollywood Walk of Fame early on Sunday morning, according to Los Angeles Police. Both were injured, but neither seriously.

The incident happened in the 6300 block of Hollywood Boulevard near an active nightlife area. Police responded to a report of shots fired and found two men with gunshot wounds. One was near Wilcox Avenue and the other near Cahuenga Boulevard, police said.

One man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The other refused treatment and was uncooperative, police said.

At least one shooter fled the area and police do not have a description as yet. However, police said investigators don’t believe the shooting involved gangs.