‘Bachelor in Paradise’, ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Top Ratings On Quiet Labor Day Monday

The end of Labor Day weekend was fairly quiet when it came to primetime broadcast ratings, with ABC’s Bachelor In Paradise winning Monday in the adults 18-49 demographic and NBC’s American Ninja Warrior taking total viewers.

Bachelor in Paradise (1.1, 4.07M) fell off a tenth with its two-hour show and led into Grand Hotel (0.4, 2.36M), the soapy drama that has been wavering all season. The early result last night marks a three-tenths dip compared with its summer debut.

On NBC, ANW (0.8, 4.56M) dipped a tenth and led into a new Dateline (0.5, 3.11M), which also took a hit from last week.

Elsewhere, reruns filled the lineups of CBS and the CW. On Fox, a two-hour offering of So You Think You Can Dance (0.4, 1.82M) held steady.