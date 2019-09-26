Donald Trump Whistleblower Hearing Sends Cable and Broadcast Networks Into Watergate Mode

The broadcast and cable networks gave a glimpse of what is in store for the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, as they devoted live coverage of Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire’s testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.

Maguire’s testimony was not part of an impeachment hearing per se, but it centered on the whistleblower sounded the alarm over what he considered to be egregious conduct on the part of the president and efforts afterward to conceal it.

Just minutes before the hearing was set to begin, the House Intelligence Committee released the actual complaint itself, revealing that the whistleblower had “information from multiple U.S. government officials that the president of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election. This interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the president’s main domestic political rivals.”

As Maguire appeared before the lawmakers, networks were faced with covering the drama of the hearing but at the same time the revelations from the release of the complaint. CNN’s banner read: “Whistleblower: Trump tried to get Ukraine to interfere in election, and White House tried to cover it up.”

At the hearing, Democrats grilled Maguire about why he initially withheld the whistleblower’s complaint from Congress, as is required by law.

Maguire defended his decision to not immediately turn over the whistleblower’s complaint to Congress, citing an exception for executive privilege. But he also was careful not to delve into thornier issues of whether the claims of the whistleblower had credibility. He said that he thinks that “the whistleblower did the right thing. He followed the law every step of the way.”