House Intelligence Committee Releases Whistleblower Complaint About Donald Trump

The House Intelligence Committee released a whistleblower’s complaint over President Donald Trump’s interactions with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The whistleblower, whose name is being kept confidential, reported receiving “information from multiple U.S. government officials that the president of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election. This interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the president’s main domestic political rivals.”

In the complaint, the whistleblower also names Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, as a “central figure” in the effort, and that Attorney General William Barr “appears to be involved as well.”

The release of the complaint was the latest twist in a fast-moving scandal, one that already has compelled House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to announce an impeachment investigation of Trump.

On Wednesday, the White House released a non-verbatim transcript notes of a July 25 conversation that Trump had with Zelensky, in which the president asks him to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Broadcast and cable news networks today were providing live coverage of an intelligence committee hearing in which Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, is testifying. Democrats on the committee want to know why the whistleblower complaint was not quickly turned over to Congress.

“This complaint is a roadmap for our investigation, and provides significant information for the committee to follow up on with other witnesses and documents,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chairman of the committee. “And it is corroborated by the call record released yesterday.”

The complaint, dated on August 12, can be viewed here.

The whistleblower said in the complaint, “I was not a direct witness to most of the events described.” But it is based on colleagues accounts of events found credible because, “in almost all cases, multiple officials recounted fact patterns that were consistent with one another.”