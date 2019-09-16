Donald Trump Lashes Out At Democrats’ Scrutiny By Attacking Obama’s Netflix Deal

President Donald Trump lashed out at Democrats on Monday for trying to “build a case that I enrich myself by being President,” instead arguing that President Barack Obama’s Netflix and book deals should be investigated.

There is a big difference, though. The subject of Democrats’ scrutiny, and that of a federal lawsuit, is whether Trump has benefited while he is in office from foreign governments or federal officials patronizing his hotel and resort businesses.

Obama’s Netflix and book deals, while lucrative, were announced after he left office. It’s become pretty standard for ex-commanders in chief to land multimillion-dollar book contracts and pricey speaking engagements. The first was Ulysses S. Grant. While Barack and Michelle Obama’s production deal with Netflix is a different type of post-presidential media project, it’s unclear why Trump thinks it should be something to be investigated, other than the fact that he has called for probes of his predecessor’s administration before.

Trump wrote, “They failed on the Mueller Report, they failed on Robert Mueller’s testimony, they failed on everything else, so now the Democrats are trying to build a case that I enrich myself by being President. Good idea, except I will, and have always expected to, lose BILLIONS of DOLLARS..

“….for the privilege of being your President – and doing the best job that has been done in many decades. I am far beyond somebody paying for a hotel room for the evening, or filling up a gas tank at an airport I do not own. These Radical Left Democrats are CRAZY! Obama Netflix?”

Earlier on Monday morning, Trump suggested that Democrats were engaged in a kind of fishing expedition to come up with new strands of their investigations, looking at his business career in general. He said that congressional Democrats should instead look at the book deal and the Netflix deal.

“House Judiciary has given up on the Mueller Report, sadly for them after two years and $40,000,000 spent – ZERO COLLUSION, ZERO OBSTRUCTION. So they say, OK, lets look at everything else, and all of the deals that “Trump” has done over his lifetime. But it doesn’t….

“…work that way. I have a better idea. Look at the Obama Book Deal, or the ridiculous Netflix deal. Then look at all the deals made by the Dems in Congress, the “Congressional Slush Fund,” and lastly the IG Reports. Take a look at them. Those investigations would be over FAST!”

A spokesman for the former president did not immediately return a request for comment. A Netflix spokesman had no comment.