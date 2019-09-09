Donald Trump Aims Twitter Fire At John Legend & Chrissy Teigen, And They Return the Favor

President Donald Trump has moved on to two other showbiz figures in another lash out on Twitter: John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen. Legend and Teigen are pushing back, as Legend launched a hashtag #PresidentPussyAssBitch – quoting a tweet from his Lip Sync Battle-hosting wife – in hopes that it will trend on the platform.

The war of words started on Sunday night, as MSNBC aired Justice for All, a documentary on mass incarceration that featured Legend in an interview. He has been an advocate for criminal justice reform.

Trump signed the First Step Act, which reduced mandatory minimum sentences and provided other reforms to federal sentencing. It enjoyed bipartisan support, and has been viewed as the first piece of legislation needed to reform the justice system.

But Trump expressed his disdain for Legend and Teigen, who have been fierce critics, and blasted the MSNBC project for not giving him credit for signing the legislation. Without using her name, Trump took aim at Legend’s “filthy mouthed wife.”

He wrote in a series of tweets, “When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close….

“….A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring….

“…..musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor” @LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about…..

“….the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it…And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump!”

Teigen responded on Twitter, “lol what a pussy assed bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mr. president.” She followed that one up with a few others – see them below.

Legend appealed to his followers not to retweet the comment – using a bit of irreverence to try to actually get them to do so. “Please don’t make this foul mouthed hashtag trend,” he wrote.

He wrote earlier, “Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody–ANYBODY–will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you.”

Last week, Trump aimed his fire at Debra Messing after she called for The Hollywood Reporter to publish the names of showbiz figures who may attend Trump’s planned fundraiser next week in Beverly Hills. Trump blasted Messing’s request as a “blacklist” and called her “McCarthy style racist.” Messing had apologized for retweeting the image of an Alabama church sign that read, “a black vote for Trump is mental illness.”

On Monday morning, the Trump-Legend-Teigen story was trending — but via the hashtag #filthy-mouthedwife. Legend indicated that he was well aware that the “#PresidentPussyAssBitch” hashtag may be too extreme to clear Twitter’s terms and conditions.

