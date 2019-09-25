News Networks Cut Away From Donald Trump Press Conference As He Claims Whistleblower “Witch Hunt”

Mandatory Credit: Photo by JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10424268c) US President Donald J. Trump speaks during a press conference being held on the sidelines of the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, New York, USA, 25 September 2019. Democrats in the United States Congress announced they are beginning a formal impeachment inquiry as a result of a President Trump's actions on a phone call with the president of Ukraine. US President Donald Trump Press Confence, New York, USA - 25 Sep 2019

President Donald Trump lashed out at the press over the coverage of a whistleblower complaint Wednesday, claiming that it is “all a hoax” and that the media was ignoring the meetings he has had with world leaders at the UN General Assembly this week.

“With all the work that we have done, the press doesn’t even cover it,” Trump said, griping that instead the media has been focused on what he calls another “witch hunt.”

The major broadcast and cable networks gave live coverage to Trump’s press conference, in which he again lobbed unproven allegations against Joe Biden, his potential political rival in 2020. He also claimed it was a group of Senate Democrats that threatened Ukraine.

“You can look all of this up,” Trump told reporters.

But as he went on, some media outlets cut away from their coverage. On MSNBC, Nicolle Wallace interrupted the press conference and said, “We hate to do this really, but the president isn’t telling the truth,” adding that “what’s amazing is that what Trump appears to be trying to do is to turn his own impeachment into a big deflection.”

When CNN broke away from coverage, Jake Tapper said that Trump said “a lot of things that were not true.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced an impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, after the revelation that Trump asked Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky investigate Biden and his son, Hunter.

The White House release of a non-verbatim transcript of the call with Zelensky earlier today that showed Trump asked him to investigate the Bidens. Trump has denied that there was any “quid pro quo” involved, but he made the request while also noting the support that the U.S. gives to Ukraine.

Trump said that he would release notes on another conversation he had with Zelensky as well as that of a call that the Ukrainian leader had with Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump defended the July conversation with Zelensky as “perfect.”

“What we are looking for is corruption. An investigation started, a phony Russian witchhunt, and it was a total scam,” Trump said.

Trump also blasted the Washington Post — which he called the “Amazon Washington Post” — for a report on Wednesday that Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, threatened to resign if the White House tried to prevent his testimony before Congress on Thursday. Maguire denied that he had done so, but the Post is standing by its story. Maguire is expected to be asked questions about the whistleblower complaint and why it was withheld from Congress.

The White House has now authorized the release of the complaint to Congress on Wednesday, and reporters staked out a meeting of the House Intelligence Committee to try to gather details.

Trump admitted that he thought the possibility of impeachment was “dead” after the release of the Mueller Report.