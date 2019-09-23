Politics At The Emmys: Stars Make Statements, Without Overt References To Trump

President Donald Trump once complained that the Emmys were rigged. When it came to mentions of him on Sunday night’s broadcast, the ceremony was restrained.
Absent a host, there was no opening monologue for a host to make sharp quips or smart takes aimed at the occupant of the Oval Office. Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Jimmy Kimmel, Samantha Bee appeared on stage without mentioning his name or commenting on the chaos or craziness.
There was no reference to a whistleblower or buying Greenland, nor were there Robert De Niro-like outbursts.
Yet plenty was said about the policies that have come out of the White House — and the cultural divisions that have been fomented over the past three years.
Jesse Armstrong, winning for HBO’s Succession, started to comment on the number of British winners of the evening and started to say that the U.S. should “rethink its immigration policies.” But he was bleeped for what he said next.
RuPaul, winning for RuPaul’s Drag Race, kept his politics to a simply plea for people to register to vote.
The seriousness of some of the political statements made throughout the evening were a bit incongruous to the tone that Fox tried to set for the evening. Broadcasting the ceremony for the first time as part of Rupert Murdoch’s pared down empire, the network tried to go for irreverence, most prominently by placing Thomas Lennon as an announcer, delivering doses of snark as winners walked to the stage.
Yet without a host to make the transitions, it seemed just a bit incongruous, given the subject matter of some of the night’s winners and the emotion in some of the speeches.
As Chernobyl won in the limited series category, Lennon quipped as the winners were walking to the stage, “Chernobyl, the little nuclear disaster that could.”
In his speech, Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin talked of his project’s loftier aims, not so subtly tying it to the war on facts of the current moment.
“I hope in some small way our show has helped remind people of the value of the truth,” he said.
There also was the standing ovation given to the five men wrongly accused in the Central Park Five case, the basis for the Netflix miniseries When They See Us. “Most importantly, this is for the men we know as the Exonerated Five,” said Jharrel Jerome, who won for supporting actor in the project. He did not mention Trump’s connection — as he continued to insist that the men were guilty long after they were found innocent.
Other moments that stood out: Patricia Arquette, winner for Hulu’s The Act, paying tribute to her sister, Alexis, while calling for an end to bias and persecution of transgender people. Or Alex Borstein, winning for The Fabulous Mrs. Maisel, telling the story of her grandmother, who survived the Holocaust by stepping out of a line where people were waiting to be shot. Borstein then urged, “Step out of line, ladies!”
Women’s equality was a common theme throughout the evening, including an issue that once was rarely if ever raised on an award show: pay equity.
She told E! News beforehand, “A lot of people aren’t talking about this case and it has implications for the LGBTQ community, but it has implications for women and anyone who doesn’t conform to someone else’s idea of like how you should be a man or a woman or both or neither.”
