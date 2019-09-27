Donald Trump Calls Out CNN For Missing Punctuation Mark

A critical day in the administration of the 45th POTUS turned into a live media fist fight between two determined rivals

An impeachment inquiry is looming, and the revelations in the whistleblower scandal pop up hour by hour, but President Donald Trump took CNN to task on Friday over the use of the world “liddle.”

“To show you how dishonest the LameStream Media is, I used the word Liddle’, not Liddle, in discribing [sic] Corrupt Congressman Liddle’ Adam Schiff. Low ratings @CNN purposely took the hyphen out and said I spelled the word little wrong. A small but never ending situation with CNN!” he wrote on Friday morning.

Trump used the colloquialism “liddle,” with an apostrophe, to describe Schiff following Thursday’s hearing of the House Intelligence Committee, which Schiff chairs.

Liddle’ Adam Schiff, who has worked unsuccessfully for 3 years to hurt the Republican Party and President, has just said that the Whistleblower, even though he or she only had second hand information, “is credible.” How can that be with zero info and a known bias. Democrat Scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2019

Schiff is five feet, 11 inches tall. Trump is six feet, three inches tall.

A particular source of the president’s irritation is Schiff’s opening statement, in which he reimagined the words of Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president to make it sound like a Mafia shakedown. Schiff made it clear that is how he interprets the July 25 phone call.

What isn’t so clear is why Trump fixated on CNN’s references to his use of the word, or why it was so important to include the apostrophe (not a hyphen).

Meanwhile, Trump attacked Schiff again on Friday morning over the opening statement.

“Rep. Adam Schiff totally made up my conversation with Ukraine President and read it to Congress and Millions. He must resign and be investigated. He has been doing this for two years. He is a sick man!” the president wrote on Twitter.

A CNN spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.