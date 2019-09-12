Trump Campaign Will Fly ‘Socialism’ Warning Over Houston Before Democrats Debate

The Trump campaign will try to steal some attention away from Democrats before Thursday’s debate in Houston, as the president’s reelection effort flies a massive banner that reads, “Socialism will kill Houston’s economy!”

ABC News, which is airing the debate along with Univision, broke the news of the Trump campaign’s counter-programming plans. Brad Parscale, the campaign manager for the president’s reelection, tweeting out the ABC News story and wrote on Twitter, “Socialism SUCKS and @teamtrump is flying high above the Dem debate in Houston to remind the circus in town that their policies will hurt Houston, Texas and America!”

Socialism SUCKS and @TeamTrump is flying high above the Dem debate in Houston to remind the circus in town that their policies will hurt Houston, Texas and America! Text "USA" TO 88022https://t.co/AZmClks0rI — Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 11, 2019

The advertisement is scheduled to be flown over the city from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. central time.

The Trump campaign also is buying full-page print ads in Houston and San Antonio papers that will specifically attack Democrats Julian Castro, Elizabeth Warren and Joseph Biden.

The advertisements are further indications that Trump will label the eventual Democratic nominee as big government socialists, no matter who is chosen to challenge his reelection bid.

Trump called the first round of Democratic debates, held in late June, “boring,” and blasted NBC News and MSNBC for a technical breakdown during the event. He also chimed in on the ratings for the second round of debates, telecast on CNN in July.

“Very low ratings for the Democratic Debate last night — they’re desperate for Trump!” he wrote.

The Houston debate will take place over one night, and will feature all 10 qualifying candidates on the same stage. The event starts at 8 p.m. ET, and will be moderated by George Stephanopoulos, Linsey Davis, Jorge Ramos and David Muir.