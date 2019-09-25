White House Transcript Shows Trump Asked Ukrainian President To Investigate Biden

President Donald Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son in a phone call in July, according to a transcript released by the White House on Wednesday.

The transcript of the call is here.

“There’s a lot talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you ·can look into it … It sounds horrible to me,” Trump said on the call, according to the transcript, from a conversation on July 25. The transcript was not a verbatim record but is based on the duty staff who listened to it in the situation room.

Trump has insisted that there was no “quid pro quo” involved in the conversation, or a promise that the U.S. would continue foreign aid to the country if a probe of the Bidens was carried out.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced the start of a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump’s actions.

In the conversation, Trump asked the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to work with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and the attorney general, William Barr, in a probe of the Bidens.

Biden is in Los Angeles today, with a schedule that includes a series of fundraisers and an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”