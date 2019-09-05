Click to Skip Ad
IFC Films is acquiring North American rights to True History of the Kelly Gang, directed by Justin Kurzel and starring George MacKay, Russell Crowe and Nicholas Hoult. The deal comes as the pic will have its world premiere next week in the Gala section of the Toronto Film Festival. A 2020 theatrical release is planned.

Written by Kurzel’s The Snowman Murders scribe Shaun Grant inspired by Peter Carey’s Man Booker prize-winning novel, the pic centers on the life of notorious Aussie outlaw Ned Kelly (MacKay), with a love story between a mother and a son at the heart of it. Essie Davis, Charlie Hunnam, Thomasin McKenzie, Orlando Schwerdt, Sean Keenan, Earl Cave, Marlon Williams, and Louis Hewison also star.

TIFF runs September 5-15.

