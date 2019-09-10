Click to Skip Ad
Troy Garity Signs With Gersh

Troy Garity
Courtesy of Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Ballers star Troy Garity has signed with Gersh.

Garity recently wrapped the fifth and final season of HBO’s hit series Ballers, in which he plays NFL agent Jason Antolotti, opposite Dwayne Johnson.

His breakout film performance came when he starred opposite Bruce Willis, Cate Blanchett and Billy Bob Thorton in Barry Levinson’s Bandits, but he is perhaps best known for his role as Isaac in all three installments of the Barbershop film franchise.

Garity earned both a Golden Globe and Independent Spirit Award nomination for his performance in the Showtime original film Soldier Girl. The film also garnered him a Peabody Award and the AFI award for excellence in film. Some of his other notable credits include the sci-fi thriller Sunshine directed by Danny Boyle, Gangster Squad directed by Ruben Fleischer, and the critically acclaimed, Golden Globe-winning Starz series Boss directed by Gus Van Sant.

In addition to Gersh, Garity is repped by Untitled Entertainment & Hirsch Wallerstein Matlof & Fishman.

