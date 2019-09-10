Trevor Noah Torches Trump For Getting Skewered By Chrissy Teigen

Trevor Noah jumped on the celebrity gossip bandwagon Monday night to offer his take on President Trump’s Twitter feud with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

In case you’re not up on the latest celebrity beef — Trump went on a Twitter tirade Sunday night, targeting the musician and his wife.

The president was upset that NBC anchor Lester Holt was getting credit for reporting on the criminal justice system from behind bars. But Trump said instead of praising Holt, people should be giving him credit for the passage of criminal justice reform legislation. He then took a swipe at “boring” Legend and his “foul mouthed wife” Teigen.

Noah got a good laugh about the entire affair, and offered his take on it Monday night on The Daily Show.

“That’s right, Donald Trump lashed out at John Legend and Chrissy Teigen,” the Comedy Central host told the audience, “because he feels like they’re taking credit for achieving criminal justice reform instead of giving him the praise.”

.@ChrissyTeigen’s tweet at Trump was too vulgar for the news to repeat. Luckily, we’re not the news. #PresidentPAB pic.twitter.com/AmmY02zdCg — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 10, 2019

Trump tagged Legend in his tweet, but not Teigen, prompting the Lip Sync Battle host to clap back on the platform with a blistering attack.

Noah noted that her fiery response was too hot for broadcast news programs to repeat, but he quipped, “luckily, we’re not the news.”

“Trump called her John Legend’s ‘filthy mouthed wife,’ but because he didn’t have the guts to tag her on Twitter, Chrissy Teigen called him a “pussy ass bitch,” Noah said to laughter. “And to be honest, I don’t know why the news can’t say that on air. It’s a well-known medical condition.”