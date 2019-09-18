Trevor Noah Underwhelmed By Sean Spicer’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Debut

Trevor Noah found Sean Spicer’s Dancing With the Stars debut colorful, yet completely lacking.

The Daily Show host tried to make sense of it all, by finding parallels between the former White House press secretary’s lackluster dance performance and his brief stint in the Trump administration.

Noah played a clip of Spicer attempting to perform the salsa with champion dancer Lindsay Arnold. The video showed the ex-press secretary awkwardly strutting across the floor, while dressed in white pants and a neon green shirt adorned with ruffles.

TONIGHT: If there’s one thing America loves, it’s a disgraced former press secretary making a comeback on a reality dance competition. pic.twitter.com/etw03J7OVu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 18, 2019

Like the judges on the ABC competition series who gave Spicer low marks — and tried not to laugh, Noah was also underwhelmed. But the Comedy Central star offered a bit of reassurance, saying Spicer may have actually found his calling.

“I’ll be honest. I think Sean Spicer will be perfect for Dancing With the Stars. You just pretend to know what you’re doing, until you get kicked out. It’s just like working for Trump,” the comedian joked.

Noah then noted Spicer’s reversal of fortune — from telling “lies” to hearing them.

“At the White House, he would be the one telling outrageous lies that nobody could possibly believe,” the late-night host quipped. “But on this show, some wardrobe person looked him dead in the eye, and said: ‘That looks great on you Sean.'”