‘Toys’: Dystopian Thriller Series Based On James Patterson Novel From Melinda Hsu Taylor In The Works At Quibi

Quibi has put in development Toys, based on James Patterson’s bestselling novel, from Melinda Hsu Taylor (Nancy Drew, Vampire Diaries, Lost), Peter Lenkov’s 101st Street Entertainment, James Patterson Entertainment and CBS TV Studios, where Lenkov is under an overall deal.

Adapted by Hsu Taylor, Toys is set in the near future. When generations of DNA enhancements have resulted in a class conflict between genetic Elites and unaltered Basics, action-adventure Toys follows the journey of a young woman who finds herself, and her heart, caught between the two worlds.

Hsu Taylor executive produces with Lenkov via 101st Street Entertainment and James Patterson, Leopoldo Gout and Bill Robinson through James Patterson Entertainment. 101st Street Entertainment and James Patterson Entertainment co-produce. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

Hsu Taylor spent four seasons on the CW’s The Vampire Diaries, rising to executive producer, and most recently served as executive producer on Fox’s Gifted.

101st Street Entertainment is headed by writer/showrunner Lenkov, who is behind Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, and Magnum P.I. for CBS. Lenkov serves as Executive Producer on the project, with Ashley Dizon overseeing for 101st Street Entertainment.

James Patterson Entertainment is currently producing The President is Missing (co-authored with Bill Clinton) for Showtime; the upcoming Netflix series Filthy Rich, about Jeffrey Epstein; as well as kids series I Funny for Nickelodeon and Emmy winning Kids Stew on PBS.

101st Street Entertainment is repped by CAA and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano. James Patterson Entertainment is repped by CAA and attorney Steve Burkow at Ziffren Brittenham.