Toronto Hit ‘Saint Maud’ Closes UK & France Deals For Protagonist

Rose Glass’s Toronto critical hit Saint Maud has now sold out worldwide for Protagonist after deals closed with Studiocanal for UK and Diaphana for France. Both territories are due to release theatrically in 2020.

As previously reported, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions acquired worldwide rights excluding UK and France and North American rights were acquired by A24.

The TIFF’s Midnight Madness title is the first feature from Brit writer-director Glass. It will be playing next month in Official Competition at the BFI London Film Festival.

The story follows a pious but unstable nurse, Maud, who becomes convinced that she must save the soul of her dying employer, Amanda, as signs of eternal damnation begin to present themselves in their isolated seaside town. Starring are Morfydd Clark (The Personal History of David Copperfield) and Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty).

Pic was produced by Oliver Kassman and Andrea Cornwell, and executive produced by Daniel Battsek, Sam Lavender, and Mary Burke. It was developed by Film4, with assistance from the BFI. Production was backed by Film4 and the BFI, and produced by Escape Plan Productions.