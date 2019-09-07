Toronto: Sony Pictures Classics Closing In On Michael Winterbottom-Directed Satire ‘Greed’

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Classics is negotiating a North American distribution deal for Greed, the Michael Winterbottom-directed fashion industry satire, Deadline hears. The film makes its World Premiere today at the Elgin Theatre here in Toronto.

Pic stars Steve Coogan, David Mitchell, Isla Fisher, Shirley Henderson, Asa Butterfield, Dinita Gohil, Shanina Shaik, and Sarah Solemani. Coogan, who worked with Winterbottom on The Trip To Spain and The Trip To Italy, here plays a retail billionaire preparing for a lavish celebration of his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos. The occasion is overseen by a reality-TV camera crew, and a writer (Mitchell) hired to craft McCreadie’s hagiographic biography with assistance from McCreadie’s ex-wife (Fisher). Meanwhile, refugees from Syria have set up camp on a nearby beach, much to the consternation of hotel staff and local authorities. In the process, horrendous truths regarding McCreadie’s past are revealed that threaten the billionaire’s entire enterprise.

Pic was backed by Sony Pictures International Productions (SPIP) and Film4, so it isn’t startling it might stay within the Sony family. Winterbotton wrote the script with Sean Gray (Veep). Damian Jones and Melissa Parmenter produced and Daniel Battsek and Ollie Madden are the exec producers.

Will update deal details and release plans when they come in. Attempts to reach SPC have been so far unavailing.