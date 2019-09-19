Broadway’s Tony Awards Make Date With Radio City Music Hall For 2020 Broadcast

Broadway’s big night has been set for Sunday, June 7, 2020, when the 74th Annual Tony Awards return to New York’s iconic Radio City Music Hall, producers announced today.

The televised awards show will air live at 8 pm ET/delayed PT on CBS and CBS All Access. CBS has been the TV home of the awards show since 1978.

The announcement was made today by Tony presenters The American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League. Also revealed was the official eligibility cut-off date for the season’s Broadway productions: All Broadway shows of the 2019-20 season must open by Thursday, April 23, 2020, for 2020 Tony Awards nominations.

The nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.