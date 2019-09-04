Click to Skip Ad
Ben Wheatley Set To Direct Alicia Vikander In ‘Tomb Raider’ Sequel; MGM Sets March 19, 2021 Release

Warner Bros.

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Wheatley has been set to direct MGM’s Tomb Raider sequel, with the studio setting a release date of March 19, 2021. Alicia Vikander is reprising her role as the lissome treasure hunting action heroine Lara Croft. Amy Jump is writing the sequel script and Graham King is producing through his GK Films banner, and Elizabeth Cantillon.

Ben Wheatley
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Wheatley directed the films Kill List and Free Fire, and he is currently in post production on Rebecca for Working Title Films.

The first film grossed $275 million worldwide. The first film was directed by Roar Uthaug. Production on the sequel will begin early next year.

Wheatley is repped by WME, Independent Talent UK, and Ziffren Brittenham.

