Tom Welling and Erica Durance Have ‘Smallville’ Reunion On Arrowverse Set

Worlds are colliding as Smallville entered the Arrowverse with a reunion of Tom Welling and Erica Durance on the set of the forthcoming five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

Durance took to Instagram and posted a photo of her and Welling with the caption: “So, I was just minding my own business, and I ran into this guy @tomwelling #Smallville

#crisis #loisandclark. Laughed until I cried! So much fun.”

This is the first reunion for the pair since Smallville ended its run in 2011. Durance already appeared in the Arrowverse as Supergirl’s mother Alura Zor-El. Even so, she is set to reprise her role as Lois Lane while Welling will return as Clark Kent.

The crossover will reveal where Clark and Lois are almost 10 years after Smallville. The “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover will feature multiple versions of Clark Kent/Superman in different time frames, played by Welling, Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will take place over three nights in December and on one evening in January. Supergirl’s episode will air Sunday, December 8, Batwoman’s episode will air Monday December 9 and The Flash will help out Tuesday, December 10, while Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will round it out on Tuesday, January 14.