Tom Hanks Movie ‘News Of The World’ Adds Thomas Francis Murphy

EXCLUSIVE: The Walking Dead actor Thomas Francis Murphy has joined Universal’s News of the World in the role of Merritt Farley opposite Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel.

Based on the best-selling novel by Paulette Jiles, News of the World, set in the post Civil War period, follows the unlikely friendship between Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), an earlier precursor to today’s newscasters, and the 10-year-old girl (Zengel) he is tasked with bringing to her relatives. Paul Greengrass is directing and adapting the latest version of the script from Luke Davies.

Murphy’s credits include HBO’s True Detective, Steve McQueen’s 12 Years a Slave, and Gary Ross’ Free State of Jones. Other notable parts include recurring on WGN’s Salem, FX’s American Horror Story and supporting roles in The Whole Truth opposite Keanu Reeves and Same Kind of Different As Me opposite Renee Zellweger.

Murphy is represented by TCA MGT, People Store and CMA Entertainment

Hanks and Gary Goetzman are producing the film through Playtone with Gregory Goodman (22 July, Jason Bourne) as well as Gail Mutrux through her Pretty Pictures.