Tom Hanks To Receive Golden Globes’ 2020 Cecil B. DeMille Award

Two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks has been named the recipient of this year’s Cecil B. deMille Award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The honorary award will be presented at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5 at the Beverly Hilton.

Hanks is already the winner of four Globes for Big, Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, and Castaway, along with five other nominations. He joins the long list of names over the years who have been honored for their impact on the industry.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proud to bestow the 2020 Cecil B. deMille Award to Tom Hanks,” said HFPA President Lorenzo Soria. “For more than three decades, he’s captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we’ve grown to love and admire. As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he’s equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director. We’re honored to include Mr. Hanks with such luminaries as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Martin Scorsese, and Barbra Streisand to name a few.”

Tom Hanks, ‘A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood’ Lacey Terrell

Hanks could find himself also in the position of being a nominee in the Supporting Actor category for his upcoming release A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood in which he plays television icon Mr. Rogers. Since the film’s World Premiere at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month, strong awards buzz has been building for his performance. This summer Hanks reprised his role of Woody in Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 which is likely to be a Globe nominee in the Animated Feature category.

Of course Hanks is no stranger to the awards circuit having also won a Kennedy Center Honor, the AFI Life Achievement Award, and countless others. He is only the second actor in history to win back-to-back Best Actor Oscars (Spencer Tracy was the first) in 1993 for Philadelphia and 1994 for Forrest Gump.

The deMille award is chosen by the HFPA Board of Directors, with deMille himself the first recipient in 1952. A number of studio heads followed, including Walt Disney, Jack Warner, and Darryl F. Zanuck. Maurice Chevalier became the first performer to receive it in 1959. Last year’s winner was Jeff Bridges.

NBC will air the Golden Globes live coast to coast beginning at 5pm PT/8pm ET on Sunday January 5.