Patriots Shatter Steelers In ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener As Ratings Stall With 2018 & Rare Dip From Season Kickoff

The new NFL season saw its first slaughter as the Super Bowl champs took Pittsburgh apart last night- yet the ratings were not so impressive.

A day after signing ex-Pittsburgh Steelers superstar Antonio Brown, the New England Patriots proceeded to bury the AFC’s oldest franchise in the official NFL season opener of .

Roaring to a 33-3 win at home in Foxborough, Tom Brady and the current Super Bowl champions may have even let the Steelers have their lone field goal almost as a courtesy in what was the most crushing SNF opener ever. Certainly, the numbers underneath the final score tell the deeper story with the Patriots’ QB nailing a trio of touchdowns, and completed 24 of the 36 throws he made in the primetime SNF for 341 yards as the Patriots gathered an impressive total of 465 yards.

Or put it another way, and without Brown playing last night, New England on and off the field this weekend made their hunt for back to back Super Bowls very clear – just like the team did in 2003 and 2004. Hell, there was even a very untraditional shout out to Marvel and Black Panther’s Wakanda from the Pats’ Michael Bennett on NBC on Sunday:

However, a fatigue might finally be settling in for the multi-Super Bowl winners with America’s football fans – at least when it comes to the ratings.

Coming off a 100th season opener on September 5 that was up double digits from 2018, last night’s SNF with the nationally followed Patriots clinched a 14.8/26 in metered markets, according to Nielsen.

Basically unmoved from the opener from 2018, last night’s blowout was up a tiny 2.7% in the early metrics from the hobbled SNF season debut of September 9 last year.

The dramatic 24-23 comeback win for the Green Bay Packers over long time rivals the Chicago Bears went on to end up with a total viewership of 22.12 million and a 7.5/29 rating among adults 18-49 on the Comcast-owned network. Results that were stinging drops of 9% and 18% respectively in the total sets of eyeballs and demo from the 2017 season SNF kickoff – when the big market Dallas Cowboys beat the big market New York Giants 19-3.

Additionally and perhaps telling of more than a rout affecting viewer’s interest, Sunday’s game also had the rare distinction of being down from the official season kickoff of last Thursday. Ultimately snagging 22.0 million for the Comcast-owned net, the well hyped 199th battle between the winning Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears was up almost 4% in the metered markets over last night’s SNF‘s Patriots vs. Steelers clash.

As we do, we’ll update with more NFL and NBC numbers as we get them, as well as ratings for Big Brother and The $100,00 Pyramid. Of course tonight is also the debut of the 50th anniversary season of Monday Night Football. The commemoration will see the Houston Texans taking on the New Orleans Saints on ESPN in the opener.

With that, here are the Top 10 local MM ratings:

1. Pittsburgh 42.3/60

2. Providence 37.4/57

3. Boston 36.3/58

4. New Orleans 22.7/31

5. Denver 19.6/33

6. Baltimore 19.1/30

7. Norfolk 18.8/31

8. Kansas City 18.3/30

9. Dayton 18.2/29

10. Buffalo 18.0/29