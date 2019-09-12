Todd Stashwick Joins ‘Violet’ & ‘Love, Weddings & Other Disasters’; TJ Atoms Cast In ‘The 40-Year-Old Version’; D’Ambrosio Twins In ‘Slapface’ Indie

Todd Stashwick has booked two films. The 12 Monkeys actor is set to appear in Justine Bateman’s Violet, opposite Olivia Munn, Justin Theroux, Luke Bracey as well as director Dennis Dugan’s Love, Weddings, and Other Disasters with Jeremy Irons, Bobby Moynihan, and Diane Keaton. Violet, which is produced by Bateman, Michael Jones and Larry Hummel, centers on a rising film executive (Munn) who lives according to the Voice (Theroux) in her head, until unexpectedly realizing the truth – it’s been lying about everything. Stashwick will play Rick, a disgruntled and judgmental manager of a Midwest car dealership who is intimidated by and jealous of his sister Violet’s career. Written by Larry Miller and Eileen Conn, Love, Weddings & Other Disasters is about the people who work on weddings to create the perfect day for the loving couple – while their own relationships are outlandish, odd, crazy and far, far from perfect. Producers are Nadine de Barros of Fortitude with Mike Rachmill, Dan Reardon, Adrian Politowski and Martin Metz. Stashwick is repped by APA and Meghan Schumacher Management.

TJ Atoms (Wu-Tang: An American Saga) is to appear in The 40-Year-Old Version, the Lena Waithe-produced comedy film written by and directed Radha Blank. Blank also stars in the film about a New York-residing down-on-her-luck playwright who thinks the only way she can salvage her voice as an artist is to become a rapper at age 40. Atoms is part of the young performers, including Imani Wilson, Haskiri Valesquez and Antonio Ortiz, who play a group of spirited teens in an after school theater program. Inuka Bacote, Jennifer Semler and Jordan Fudge are producing the pic alongside Waithe. Atoms can currently be seen portraying founding Wu-Tang Clan member, Ol’ Dirty Bastard (aka O.D.B.) in Hulu’s new biopic series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which is streaming now. He’s repped by UGA Talent and Roger Paul Talent.

Twins Bianca and Chiara D’Ambrosio ( Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn), as well as Mirabelle Lee, have joined the cast of the indie horror Slapface, playing opposite August Maturo, William Sadler, and Mike C. Manning. Written and directed by Jeremiah Kipp, the film follows Lucas (Maturo), who lives with his older brother (Manning) after the loss of their parents. Lucas befriends a Monster in the nearby woods, and trouble ensues. The town Sheriff (Sadler) tries to thwart the wrongdoings of Lucas and the Monster before it is too late. Bianca and Chiara will respectively play Donna and Rose, sisters that live near Lucas and torment him. Lee plays Moriah, who has a secret relationship with Lucas. Joe Benedetto’s Trajectory Films is producing the film with Manning’s Chhibber Mann Productions.