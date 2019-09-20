‘Tiny Pretty Things’: Anna Maiche Joins Netflix’s Ballet Drama Series Based On Book

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Maiche (The French Teacher) is set as the narrator in Tiny Pretty Things, Netflix’s upcoming hourlong drama series based on the book by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton, from writer Michael MacLennan (Bomb Girls,The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco), Insurrection Media, Mojo Films and Peacock Alley.

Written by MacLennan based on the book, Tiny Pretty Things is set in the world of an elite ballet academy and charts the rise and fall of young adults who live far from their homes, each standing on the verge of greatness or ruin. As Chicago’s only elite dance school, the Archer School of Ballet serves as the company school for the city’s renowned professional company: City Works Ballet. The Archer School is an oasis for an array of dancers: rich and poor, from north and south, and a range of backgrounds. Yet they all share a rare talent and passion for dance, a loyal sense of community… and when it comes to their dreams, no Plan B.

Maiche plays Cassie Shore, The Archer School of Ballet’s star student, and a dancer with a bright future who’s the envy (and also nemesis) of every other young woman at the Academy. Everything changes when a shattering event befalls her — an event that could change the fate of every student and faculty member.

The ensemble cast also includes Lauren Holly, Kylie Jefferson, Casimere Jollette, Daniela Norman, Brennan Clost, Michael Hsu Rosen, Damon J. Gillespie, Bayardo De Murguia, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tory Trowbridge and Jess Salgueiro.

MacLennan also serves as showrunner and executive produces with Kiliaen Van Rensselaer, Jordanna Fraiberg, and Deborah Henderson of Insurrection Media, Gary Fleder, who directs the first episode, and Gabrielle Neimand of Mojo Films, and Carrie Mudd of Peacock Alley.

Maiche was most recently seen in a starring role in feature The French Teacher. She’s repped by Open Entertainment Management.