TIFF Cancels Awards Ceremony, Will Announce Winners On Social Media

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10402415d) The logo for the Toronto International Film Festival appears on day one of the event, in Toronto 2019 TIFF, Toronto, USA - 05 Sep 2019

The Toronto International Film Festival will not be holding a formal awards ceremony this Sunday Sept. 15, but instead announcing winners on social media channels for its Grolsch People’s Choice Award and juried competition winners.

The Grolsch has largely been a longtime Oscar best picture bellwether with winners out of TIFF such as Green Book, The King’s Speech, 12 Years a Slave and American Beauty (to name a few) going on to win awards season top prize.

The Platform prize and the FIPRESCI awards will be handed out today, the festival informed Deadline. TIFF made the decision to announce the award recipients via press release and social media channels due to the fact that by the tenth and final day of the festival, many filmmakers have left the city. “Capturing them on social media allows them to celebrate their Award and for audiences to share the moment!,” said a TIFF rep.