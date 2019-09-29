‘This Is Us’ & ‘New Amsterdam’ Lead Premiere Tuesday Live+3 Ratings Gains

We have the first Live+3 adults 18-49 lift of more than a ratings point this broadcast season. It was posted by the Season 4 premiere of NBC’s This Is Us. The family drama cemented its status as the highest-rated scripted series on broadcast TV in 18-49 with a +1.1 ratings increase after three days of playback, bring its demo L+3 rating to 2.9.

Meanwhile, NCIS’ Season 17 opener remained the most watched entertainment series of Premiere week, with its viewership rising to 15.7 million in L+3.

NBC’s Tuesday sophomore medical drama New Amsterdam logged the biggest % L3 lifts to date this season, +92% in 18-49 and +77% in total viewers.

Kelsey McNeal/ABC

The series debut of ABC’s mixed-ish, tied with CBS’ Bob Hearts Abishola as the highest-rated new comedy series in L+SD 18-49, pulled ahead with a bigger L+3 lift (1.3 L3 demo rating vs. 1.1 for Abishola; the CBS sitcom has kept its edge in total viewers). New ABC drama Emergence has logged the biggest % L3 lifts for a new series in Premiere Week so far, 64% (18-49) and 71% (total viewers).

Fox’s new Tuesday lineup of The Resident and Empire logged the network’s most-watched Premiere Week Tuesday in seven years.

Here are the stats: