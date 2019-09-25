‘This Is Us’ & ‘NCIS’ Top Tuesday Ratings; ‘Mixed-Ish’ Leads Newcomers As ‘Empire’ Kicks Off Farewell Run

Snapshot: New series premieres: Mixed-ish (ABC, 0.9 rating in 18-49, 4.0 million viewers), Emergence (ABC, 0.8, 4.1 million).

Viewers are starting to get the memo that the broadcast season is underway, with more shows on Tuesday popping in the Live+Same Day ratings than on Premiere Monday.

Kicking off its 17th season, CBS veteran NCIS (12.3 million viewers, 1.3 rating in 18-49) continues to draw audiences. Its season opener last night, which featured Ziva’s return, is the only broadcast series so far this season to cross the 10 million L+SD viewership mark, topping the list by a wide margin and posting its best L+SD since February. NCIS, which also was virtually on par with last fall’s opener in L+SD — not an easy feat — also boosted FBI (8.8 million, 0.9), which topped NBC’s flagship drama This Is Us among total viewers in the 9 PM hour.

THIS IS US — “Strangers” Episode 401 NBC

The Season 4 premiere of Dan Fogelman’s NBC family drama (7.7 million, 1.8) was down double-digits from the Season 3 debut last fall but, when an eight-minute overrun is counted in the finals a bit later today, This Is Us is expected to come close to or match its Season 3 2.0 L+SD demo average. Because of the overrun, New Amsterdam’s fast nationals (6.3 million, 1.1) are inflated and expected to come down in the finals. The medical drama is still projected to top the 10 PM hour in 18-49 over CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans (6.7 million, 0.7), which topped total viewers, and ABC’s Emergence (4.1 million, 0.8).

The sci-fi drama, whose trailer went viral in May, was one of two new series introduced by ABC last night, along with Black-ish spinoff Mixed-ish (4 million, 0.9). Neither was an instant breakout but both had something positive to point to. Mixed-ish held onto its Bless This Mess (4 million, 0.8) viewership lead-in and built on it in 18-49, while Emergence (4.1 million, 0.8) held onto its Black-ish (3.5 million, 0.8) demo lead-in and built in total viewers. Carrying the flag for ABC was The Conners (8.2 million, 1.5) at 8 PM, whose Season 2 premiere tied/posted series lows but still ranks as the top-rated comedy series in L+SD so far this season.

Fox relocated The Resident (4 million, 0.8) and Empire (3.4 million, 1.0) to Tuesday. As a result, The Resident Season 3 debut tied a L+SD demo low, while Empire’s final-season premiere hit new lows. But the duo boosted Fox’s Premiere Tuesday by 13% in 18-49 from last fall, when the now-defunct The Gifted and Lethal Weapon aired on the night.

NBC, which opened the night with The Voice (8.2 million, 1.5), topped the night in 18-49, while CBS was No. 1 in viewers.