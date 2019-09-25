‘This Is Us’: Griffin Dunne Promoted To Series Regular For Season 4 Of NBC Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Present-day Nicky is becoming a permanent member of the Pearson clan on NBC’s This Is Us. Griffin Dunne, who was introduced as an older version of Jack’s once-presumed-dead younger brother Nicky in one of Season 3’s biggest twists, has been upped to series regular for the series’ fourth season.

The expansion of contemporary Nicky’s presence on the show was hinted in the final seconds of the Season 3 finale when, in a flash-forward, Dunne was seen sitting at elderly Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) bedside. The theories about the character’s growing importance on the family drama were confirmed by tonight’s Season 4 premiere, which marked Dunne’s first as a series regular after recurring in Season 3. I’m not going to spoil the episode for those who have not seen it but Dunne’s Nicky is seen interacting with multiple characters in it.

Courtesy of NBC

Created by Dan Fogelman, the multi-generational, multi-time-frame This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jon Huertas, Hannah Zeile, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Faithe Herman, Eris Baker, Lyric Ross and Lonnie Chavis.

Fogelman and fellow co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger executive produce with John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak and Jess Rosenthal.

Dunne’s feature acting credits include David Michod’s satire, War Machine, opposite Brad Pitt; Dallas Buyers Club, opposite Matthew McConaughey; Martin Scorsese’s After Hours and An American Werewolf in London. In TV, he starred in Jill Soloway’s I Love Dick, opposite Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Hahn, for Amazon and also appears in Goliath.

In 2017, the documentary Dunne directed and produced, Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold, about his “Aunt Joan,” premiered at the New York Film Festival followed by a global release by Netflix. He is repped by UTA and Industry Entertainment.

