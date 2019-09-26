‘Thirtysomething’ Alum Timothy Busfield To Co-Star In ABC Legal Drama ‘For Life’

EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Busfield (thirtysomething, The West Wing) is set as a series regular opposite Nicholas Pinnock in ABC’s midseason legal drama series For Life, from Hank Steinberg, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios.

Written by Steinberg, For Life is a fictional serialized legal and family drama, inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr, about a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. The show will also, through the window of his ferocious struggle and his complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden, examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.

Busfield will play Roswell, a legal mentor and trusted friend of Aaron Wallace (Pinnock).

Steinberg and Jackson executive produce with Wright, Jr., Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan. The series is a co-production of Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios.

As an actor, Busfield is perhaps best known for his Emmy-winning role as Elliot Weston on thirtysomething and as Danny Concannon on The West Wing. His other more recent TV credits include Law & Order: SVU, The Loudest Voice, Designated Survivor, The Rookie and One Dollar, among numerous others. He has directed over 140 episodes of television, including This Is Us and the pilot and multiple episodes of The Fosters. His most recent film as director, Guest Artist, written by and starring Jeff Daniels, premiered early this year at The Santa Barbara International Film Festival. He’s repped by Innovative Artists.