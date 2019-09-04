‘The Wheel Of Time’: ‘Criminal Minds’ Star Daniel Henney Joins Amazon’s Epic Fantasy Drama

Hawaii Five-0 and Criminal Minds star Daniel Henney joined Amazon’s big-budget fantasy drama The Wheel of Time.

Henney plays al’Lan Mandragoran, commonly known as Lan or Lord of the Seven Towers, the uncrowned king and only survivor of the royal line of the fallen kingdom of Malkier.

He stars alongside Rosamund Pike, who plays Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Zoë Robins and Josha Stradowski co-star in the adaptation of Robert Jordan’s fantasy epic.

Related Story Amazon Prime Video Sets 10 Stand-Up Specials From Australian Comics

The Wheel of Time is adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.). Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment (Winter Dragon), Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Darren Lemke (Shazam!), Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz also will serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

Korean-American actor Henney started his career with a slew of Korean series including My Lovely Sam-Soon and made his U.S. television debut in CBS drama Three Rivers before starring in Hawaii Five-0, NCIS: Los Angeles and Revolution. He played a series lead on two seasons of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders before joining the flagship show, which just wrapped shooting its 15th and final season. He has also provided his voice on Disney animated film Big Hero 6.

Henney is repped by CAA and More/Medavoy.