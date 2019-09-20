‘The Unicorn’: CBS’ Walton Goggins Comedy Offers First Episode Online Ahead Of TV Launch

Prepare for some unicorn sightings this week. CBS is offering a sneak peek of its new comedy starring Vice Principals and Justified alum Walton Goggins online ahead of its Thursday linear launch.

Starting today, Episode 1 of The Unicorn is available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Roku, CBS.com and the CBS app.

Monty Brinton/CBS

The series follows a tightknit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Goggins) embrace his “new normal” in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago. As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. To Wade’s amazement, he’s a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he’s the perfect single guy: employed, attractive and with a proven track record of commitment – a “unicorn.” With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he’ll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life, and love, again.

Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson, Ruby Jay, Makenzie Moss and Devin Bright also star in the series from CBS Television Studios. The executive producers are Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling, Peyton Reed and John Hamburg.

“The Unicorn is an incredibly funny and sophisticated comedy that we feel measures up to the best of television anywhere and deserves advance exposure,” said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment. “We want viewers to sample this great new show and help spread the word that everyone should be watching throughout the season.”

The Unicorn premieres at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, September 26, in the plum slot after Young Sheldon and before Mom.

