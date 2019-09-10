‘The Umbrella Academy’: Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, Marin Ireland Join Season 2 Cast Of Netflix Series

Ritu Arya (Humans), Yusuf Gatewood (Good Omens) and Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man) have joined the season 2 cast of The Umbrella Academy, Netflix’s live-action superhero series based on the Dark Horse Comics created and written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá.

They will join previously announced returning cast Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min, who are set to reprise their roles in Season 2 of the series from UCP.

In The Umbrella Academy, on the same day in 1989, 43 infants inexplicably are born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father’s passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities — not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

Arya will play Lila, a chameleon who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires. Unpredictable, mischievous and sarcastic, Lila’s gifted with a twisted sense of humor.

Gatewood will portray Raymond, a born leader with the smarts, gravitas, and the confidence to never have to prove it to anyone. He is warm, dedicated and has the innate ability to disarm you with a look. A devoted husband, he’s the kind of guy everyone wants to know.

Ireland is Sissy, a fearless, no-nonsense Texas mom who married young for all the wrong reasons. Still in her prime, she’s eager to rediscover what life and love has to offer.

Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon) will return as showrunner and executive producer for Season 2. Also returning to executive produce are Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg. Way and Bá co-executive produce.