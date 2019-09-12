‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ Brings Jennifer Lopez Along For Music Vid Dance History Lesson

Since the birth of the art form known as the music video, there has always had an element to them that was just as important as the tune: the dancing.

So it was only natural that Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon brought out one of music video’s all-time great dancers to help him re-live some of the greatest moves in music video history in his segment, “The History of Video Music Dancing.”

Jennifer Lopez (who, coincidentally, has a new film coming out) joined Fallon as they whipped, Nae Naed and Hammer Timed their way through iconic dance moves on such pop hits as U Can’t Touch This, Walk Like An Egyptian, The Macarena, and Oops…I Did It Again, all backed by some orchestrated music excerpts. Their efforts drew roaring approval from the audience.

Watch the video for poetry in motion.