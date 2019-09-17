‘The Titan Games’ Renewed: Dwayne Johnson’s Competition Series Gets Season 2 On NBC

NBC has handed a Season 2 renewal to The Titan Games, the athletic competition series hosted by Dwayne Johnson.

In its first season that launched in January, The Titan Games scored a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 with 6 million total viewers in Live+Seven Day. The series improved NBC’s Thursday 8 p.m. timeslot by 19% year-over-year.

NBC

The series gives men and women an opportunity to step inside the Titan arena and push their bodies to the limit by battling opponents in unforgiving head-to-head challenges, designed by Johnson. Winners advance to the ultimate challenge of Mount Olympus, the consummate athletic test of speed, strength, agility and endurance. The Titan Games tests competitors’ physical, mental and emotional strength.

“When we launched The Titan Games, we set out to create an entirely new athletic competition series unlike anything ever done before,” Johnson said. “Season 1 was epic and our Titans pushed all boundaries, so for season two we are taking it to the next level with new challenges, a new arena setting and an incredible set of competitors.”

The Titan Games is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Seven Bucks Productions. Johnson, Arthur Smith, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Anthony Storm executive produce.