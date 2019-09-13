Alice Braga, Michael Rooker & More Join James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ As Director Confirms Cast

James Gunn has tweeted out the cast list for Warner Bros.’ upcoming The Suicide Squad which goes into production on Sept. 23 at Pinewood in Atlanta, GA.

Those not announced yet which he unveiled today include Alice Braga, Michael Rooker, Joaquin Cosio, Mayling Ng, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Juan Diego Botto, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz. Rooker played the famed Yondu in Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, the guardian of Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill.

Gunn confirmed Pete Davidson and Taika Waititi who we knew were in talks. Also, those include on the list were previously announced Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Peter Capaldi, and Flula Borg.

Gunn wrote the script to The Suicide Squad. Chuck Roven and Peter Safran are producing. EP is Nik Korda. The Suicide Squad happens on Aug. 6, 2021.

Braga stars in USA’s Queen of the South and starred in such pics as I Am Legend, Predators and the upcoming Fox/Marvel pic The New Mutants. Rooker has a very busy year with Fast & Furious 9, Monster Problems, Fantasy Island and the Amazon Dark Tower pilot.

Here’s Gunn’s tweet: