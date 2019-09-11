‘The Stand’: Whoopi Goldberg, Four More Join Stephen King’s CBS All Access Series

Whoopi Goldberg is set to star alongside Jovan Adepo (When They See Us), Owen Teague (Mrs. Fletcher), Brad William Henke (Orange is the New Black)and Daniel Sunjata (Rescue Me) in The Stand, an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel at CBS All Access. They join previously announced cast members James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young and Henry Zaga. Goldberg and King made the announcement this morning on ABC’s The View.

Written by Josh Boone and Ben Cavell, The Stand is King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

Goldberg’s Mother Abagail is a prophet who receives visions from God and guides survivors of the superflu.

From left: Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Brad William Henke, Daniel Sunjata Credit: Rowan Daly/Benjo Arwas/APA/USA Network

Adepo will play Larry Underwood, a young musician with a taste for fame, as well as illegal substances. When the plague hits, he is forced to confront his demons as he makes his way to the new world.

Teague will portray Harold Lauder. After the superflu ravages his town, Harold goes in search of others with fellow survivor Frannie Goldsmith. While his intentions are good, jealousy and his infatuation with Frannie threaten to lead him down a dark path.

Henke will portray Tom Cullen, Nick Andros’ traveling companion who is developmentally disabled due to a terrible fall as a child. A sweet soul, he will be instrumental in their fight for survival.

Sunjata will play Cobb, a member of the military tasked with supervising Stu Redman as the government searches for a cure during the outbreak of the superflu.

The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios. Josh Boone and Ben Cavell will write and executive produce, with Boone also directing. Stephen King will write the last chapter of the series, providing a new coda that isn’t found in the book. Roy Lee, Jimmy Miller and Richard P. Rubinstein will also serve as executive producers with Will Weiske serving as co-executive producer. Knate Lee, Jill Killington and Owen King will serve as producers.

Goldberg is moderator of Emmy-winning The View. She won a supporting actress Oscar for her performance in Ghost, and has also starred in such films as Made in America, Boys on the Side, Ghosts of Mississippi and Girl, Interrupted. She most recently starred in Paramount Pictures’ comedy Nobody’s Fool opposite Tiffany Haddish and in Furlough.

Adepo was most recently seen as Antron McCray in Ava DuVernay’s critically praised When They See Us. He also starred as Lionel in the special event Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons. Adepo will reprise his role as Danny in the critically acclaimed series Sorry for Your Loss and will star as Marcus in the upcoming season of Jack Ryan. He’s repped by Gersh, Strategic and Powerline Entertainment.

Up next, Teague will co-star alongside Kathryn Hahn in HBO’s Mrs. Fletcher. In film, he will next be seen on the big screen reprising his role as Patrick Hocksetter in the second installment of It, in theaters this month, and will also appear in the thriller Mary, out in October and the upcoming The Empty Man. Teague is repped by Management 360, CAA, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.

Henke is best known as prison guard Desi Piscatella in Orange Is the New Black. Other television credits include Justified, Sneaky Pete, October Road and The Bridge. He is currently shooting the limited series Manhunt: Lone Wolf. He’s repped by APA and JR Talent Group.

Sunjata, known for his role on Rescue Me, also starred on Graceland and Notorious and has been seen on Animal Kingdom, Happy! and Manifest. He also will recur on #Freerayshawn opposite Stephan James and Laurence Fishburne.