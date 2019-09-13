‘The Stand’: Alexander Skarsgård To Star In CBS All Access’ Stephen King Adaptation

Alexander Skarsgård is to star in The Stand, an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel at CBS All Access.

The Big Little Lies star joins James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke and Whoopi Goldberg in the drama, which has kicked off filming in Vancouver.

Skarsgård plays Randall Flagg, who is also known as ‘the Dark Man’ his unsettling and ever-changing presence is the embodiment of pure evil. Like Mother Abagail (Goldberg), Flagg appears in plague survivors’ dreams but, unlike her divine messaging, his ultimate goal is far more sinister.

He recently wrapped production on Warner Bros’ Godzilla vs. Kong and also starred in Lionsgate’s Long Shot, Fox Searchlight’s The Aftermath, The Hummingbird Project, Hold The Dark and AMC’s limited series The Little Drummer Girl. He is currently on Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida and next up is A24’s The Kill Team.

Written by Josh Boone and Ben Cavell, The Stand is King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios. Josh Boone and Ben Cavell will write and executive produce, with Boone also directing. Stephen King will write the last chapter of the series, providing a new coda that isn’t found in the book. Roy Lee, Jimmy Miller and Richard P. Rubinstein will also serve as executive producers with Will Weiske serving as co-executive producer. Knate Lee, Jill Killington and Owen King will serve as producers.

Skarsgård is represented by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren & Richman.